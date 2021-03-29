Advertisement

1 Iowa State student dies, 1 missing after boating accident

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT
AMES, Iowa (AP) - One Iowa State University student died and another was missing after members of the school’s crew club had an accident on a lake north of Ames.

The university says the students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when their boat capsized. Three were rescued and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day.

The search for the fifth student was called off Sunday night and will resume Monday morning. The three students who were rescued were treated at an Ames hospital and released.

The names of the students were not released Sunday. The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization. Little Wall Lake is about 15 miles north of Ames.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

