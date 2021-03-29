2 suspects charged in alleged Juneau Co. double homicide

TOWN OF LYNDON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two suspects charged in connection to the alleged homicides of two Juneau County residents appeared in court Monday.

The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office stated last week that Felix Rivera-Medina, 24, and Makaela Decorah, 23, were considered persons of interest in the residents’ deaths.

Rivera-Medina and Decorah were both taken into custody earlier last week on unrelated allegations, a parole warrant and a felony drug warrant, respectively.

According to court documents Monday, Rivera-Medina was accused of the following charges:

Two counts of first degree homicide with the modifiers of being a party to a crime and domestic abuse.

Two alleged counts of theft by movable property of a person/corpse with the modifiers of being a party to a crime and domestic abuse.

The court ordered a $1 million cash bond for Rivera-Medina. He is also not allowed to have any contact with Decorah, or either of the victims’ families.

The court accused Decorah of the following charges:

Two counts of Theft-Movable Property fr. Person/Corpse

Harboring/aiding a felon with the modifiers of Being a party to a crime and domestic abuse

Felony bail jumping

The court ordered a $240,000 cash bond for Decorah, also stating she was not allowed to have any contact with Rivera-Medina.

Both suspects’ initial court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 14.

The Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found the bodies of Tina Decorah, 42, and Duane Mallory, 33, inside the home when they responded there to conduct a welfare check. Investigators have not said how they died.

In his statement, Sheriff Brent Oleson expressed the Sheriff’s Office’s condolences to the Ho-Chunk community for their loss.

