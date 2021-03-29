Advertisement

71-year-old struck by car in Madison hit-and-run

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a reported hit-and-run Sunday night after a 71-year-old man was struck while trying to cross a street near downtown.

According to the police report, the man was crossing at the intersection of Williamson St. and S. Ingersoll St. shortly after 10 p.m. when the vehicle hit him. Its driver did not stop and fled the area.

The man was not injured in the incident and refused medical treatment, police added.

He also managed to get the license plate number off the car that him, the report noted.

By running the plate number, investigators were able to determine that the vehicle involved was a stolen white Hyundai Accent. The driver was not located.

