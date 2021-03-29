ALERT DAY - Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday is a hold on to you hat kind of day! Monday afternoon is going to be windy. Expect sustained south winds at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts Monday afternoon will likely range from 40 to 50 mph. With wind gusts up to 50 mph, Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Winds this strong could impact drivers heading east or west in a high-profile vehicle, knock down tree limbs, cause power outages and blow away unsecure objects. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect for the entire area from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Even though the wind will lighten up some this evening, expect gusty south winds through Tuesday morning.

ALERT DAY - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

The strong south winds will help drive temperatures into the 60s Monday afternoon. A few places could evening flirt with 70 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 49 degrees. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be 10-20 degrees warmer than what they should be for this time of year. Monday afternoon will also feature not shortage of sunshine.

High Temperatures - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Monday night will be mild and breezy. A strong south wind at 10-20 mph and increasing clouds will prevent temperatures from tumbling too far tonight. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

A cold front will impact the area Tuesday morning. This front won’t bring in a lot of rain. There is only going to be a slight chance of rain Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. This front will knock down our temperatures, though. On Tuesday, temperatures will either hold steady near 50 degrees or only warm a few degrees. Tuesday will be a breezy day, but it will not be nearly as windy as Monday. Expect a west wind at 10-15 mph.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

A late season cold snap will arrive on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the 30s. Luckily, the cold snap will not last very long. Temperatures will quickly rebound as we wrap up the workweek and head into Easter weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s.

Overall, this week looks dry with a ton of sunshine. The only chance of rain this week will be Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon.

