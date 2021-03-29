Dane Co. program extended to provide fresh food to local food pantries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials announced Monday the program that allows local food pantries to have access to fresh food will be extended by a full year.

Dane Co. executive Joe Parisi said in a statement that the “Farm to Foodbank” program partnership between Dane County and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will help cover the basic needs of many families amid lingering effects of the pandemic.

“Few things done in the course of the past year rival the success we have seen by linking Second Harvest with our local farmers,” Parisi said. " These dollars will not only help keep people fed but also ensure markets remain as our local growers bounce back from this pandemic as well.”

The year-long contract will extend $10 million to ensure Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin has fresh produce and goods to give families in need.

Michelle Orge, the president and CEO of Second Harvest, said the funding has been an important part of their process in getting these foods to the community.

“The economic recovery time will be long for many, and this extension of funding is critical as we continue to help Dane County residents and farmers,” said Orge.

The program has collected nearly three million pound of produce, frozen meats and perishables like yogurt, eggs and cheese since its start in May of 2020.

The county’s original $8 million program was extended in December with an additional $4 million in funds, which was intended to last until this summer. This new contract will run through July of 2022.

Dane Co. added that it will allocate money from the recent stimulus bill to sustain the program into 2021.

