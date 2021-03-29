Dane Co. to extend “Farm to Foodbank” program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During a Zoom meeting today, County Executive Joe Parisi announced a 12-month extension of the Farm to Foodbank program.

The program, which began in April of 2020, exists as a partnership between local farmers and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, aiming to provide not only fresh produce for community members but also stable sales for farmers as they work to overcome the unique challenges placed on them by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than two-dozen Dane Co. area farmers participate in the program, with over 600,000 pounds of produce provided to Second Harvest since June of 2020, according to Scott Williams, owner of Garden To Be, a family farm in Mount Horeb, and coordinator of a coalition of more than two dozen Wisconsin farmers.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to show that local producers can meet the large demands in our community, and I am just so grateful that we can continue with that commitment,” Williams stated during the meeting with Parisi and Michelle Orge, President and CEO of Second Harvest.

The new contract is a 12-month, $10 million extension that allows farmers and the community to plan for the months and recovery ahead.

“This [Covid-19 recovery] isn’t just going to be like a switch that’s flipped and suddenly everyone’s better. There will still be people who need help with food, there will still be people who need help with rent, and we have to make sure and be there for them,” Parisi said during the meeting.

“At the same time, by extending this partnership into 2022, it gives our growers that market certainty so that they can do what they do best, which is feed people,” he added.

The county will allocate dollars from the federal relief stimulus to keep the partnership running through July 2022, adding to the $12 million the program previously received.

