Evers lays out $3.2 billion COVID-19 relief plan; rejects legislative oversight

(wsaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have given Republican legislators oversight of federal COVID-19 relief funds. The governor vetoed the bill during a news conference at a Milwaukee care on Monday morning.

He said legislative oversight of the money would cause massive delays in getting it to recipients.

“We can’t afford for the Legislature to play politics with our funds under the American Rescue Plan—we’re going to get folks support as quickly as we can,” Evers said.

The governor said Wisconsin is slated to receive $3.2 billion in federal aid. He plans to use $2.5 billion of that to bolster the tourism industry, support businesses, rebuild infrastructure and pandemic response efforts. Another half-billion will go directly toward pandemic response needs, while the remaining $200 million will target infrastructure improvements, a bulk of which will go toward expanding broadband access.

Aides for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the veto.

