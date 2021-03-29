Advertisement

Firefighter safely relocates thousands of bees that invaded a car in N.M.

An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a...
An off-duty firefighter used his experience as a beekeeper to remove thousands of bees from a parked car in New Mexico.(Las Cruces Police Department Facebook page)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, NM (Gray News) - A firefighter in New Mexico used his experience as a beekeeper to safely relocate thousands of bees that invaded a parked car on Sunday.

The Las Cruces Fire Department Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook.

Bee Swarm that Invaded Parked Car is Safely Relocated by Off-duty Firefighter An off-duty Las Cruces firefighter used...

Posted by Las Cruces Police Department on Monday, March 29, 2021

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched after they received a report that a swarm of bees was inside a car that had been parked outside a grocery store.

The owner of the car returned from shopping and started to drive off before noticing the bees in the backseat.

An area was blocked off to keep nearby shoppers safe and Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter and beekeeper in his spare time, was called in.

Johnson arrived with all the proper tools including a hive kit, lemongrass oil and the proper attire to safely remove the bees from the car.

He relocated an “estimated 15,000 bees” to his property.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

A security guard was stung, but no major injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
Kroger Foundation donates $1 million to those affected by Roundy’s warehouse shooting
Vaccination cards can be laminated at stores nationwide.
Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Rock Co. shows growing COVID-19 case trajectory