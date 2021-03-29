FIRST ALERT DAY - Very Windy Conditions this Afternoon and Evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong area of low pressure located north of Minnesota in Canada will move by to the north of here over the next 48 hours. The warm front associated with the system will swing through the state today and bring very mild conditions to Wisconsin today. Highs are expected in the middle 60s by this afternoon. Wind will increase through the morning and southerly winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory which will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. today. This is a fairly short-term Advisory but wind will be diminishing overnight. A cold front will move through early Tuesday morning and keep breezy conditions in the picture tomorrow.

Temperatures will be much cooler through the middle of the week with highs tomorrow in the lower 50s and by Wednesday in the upper 30s.

The payoff will come later in the week. A warm front will move through and bring some of the mildest air of the season in for the weekend. Highs by Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine is on the way as well with mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday through Sunday.

