Advertisement

Florida governor vows to block COVID-19 vaccine passports

Announcing first shipment of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to the state of Florida
Announcing first shipment of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to the state of Florida(WCJB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMTV) - Florida’s governor is vowing to prevent so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports from being mandated in his state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to issue an executive order later this week to block a mandate that would require documented proof that someone has received the vaccine, arguing the government or private businesses should not be able to require someone to get vaccinated to for them to participate in normal activities. He also cited privacy concerns insofar as giving vaccine information to private businesses.

“Do you want the fox guarding the hen house? Give me a break. This is something that has huge privacy implications,” DeSantis told reporters.

He did not detail how his order would work but added that he would like to see the state legislature take up the issue at a later date, “We need the Legislature just to come in and say ‘this is not happening in Florida.’”

DeSantis made the announcement Monday shortly after signing a vaccine liability bill that protects businesses and healthcare providers from COVID-19 liability lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Preview: Making a Difference, “Can Man”
Preview: Making a Difference, “Can Man”
.
Madison cab driver allegedly threatened by customer at knife-point for money
A statement of facts document presented to the United States District Court in the case against...
Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested
What should you do with a proof of COVID-19 vaccination card?
What should you do with a proof of COVID-19 vaccination card?
Madison Symphony Orchestra
Madison Symphony Orchestra executive director retiring after 22 years