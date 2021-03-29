Florida governor vows to block COVID-19 vaccine passports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMTV) - Florida’s governor is vowing to prevent so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports from being mandated in his state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to issue an executive order later this week to block a mandate that would require documented proof that someone has received the vaccine, arguing the government or private businesses should not be able to require someone to get vaccinated to for them to participate in normal activities. He also cited privacy concerns insofar as giving vaccine information to private businesses.

“Do you want the fox guarding the hen house? Give me a break. This is something that has huge privacy implications,” DeSantis told reporters.

He did not detail how his order would work but added that he would like to see the state legislature take up the issue at a later date, “We need the Legislature just to come in and say ‘this is not happening in Florida.’”

DeSantis made the announcement Monday shortly after signing a vaccine liability bill that protects businesses and healthcare providers from COVID-19 liability lawsuits.

