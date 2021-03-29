Advertisement

How important are those vaccination cards?

Could “Vaccine Passports” and proving you’ve had the shot, become part of the new normal?
By Tajma Hall
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 50 million Americans, including over a million Wisconsinites are now fully vaccinated against Coronavirus, but could proving you’ve had the shot, become part of our new normal?

Experts say it’s possible. The Biden administration is already working on “vaccine passport” system for people to be able to prove they’ve been vaccinated. The so-called “Vax Pass” could be used in schools, workplaces, for travel, even concern venues.

It would likely be digital and White House officials say plans are still in early stages.

In the meantime, local health officials encourage vaccinated Wisconsinites to hold on to those vaccination cards given out during the time of your dose. Those cards are your documentation and could be useful down the line.

UW-Madison Professor Laura Albert says there are some concerns around scammers being able to falsify the card, so it’s likely the U.S. will move to a more officials system in the future.

“It’s going to take a long time for the world to get vaccinated and there will be questions in this country and in other countries about who’s been vaccinated,” said Albert.

When it comes to showing proof of vaccination Infectious Disease expert Prof. Ajay Sethi says some are concerned about possible inequity. “We already see some inequities right now with who’s able to get the vaccine. We want to make sure that having a vaccine passport doesn’t add yet another barrier,” he said.

Prof. Sethi says privacy is also a concern for some but if proper policies are put in place, vaccine credentials could help return things to normal and make people feel safer in certain public settings.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

UW Health to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipment this week
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Rock Co. shows growing COVID-19 case trajectory
Evers lays out $3.2 billion COVID-19 relief plan; rejects legislative oversight
Over 1 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated