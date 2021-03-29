Advertisement

Kroger Foundation donates $1 million to those affected by Roundy’s warehouse shooting

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Kroger Foundation has donated $1 million to Roundy’s Supermarkets to support those who are affected by the recent shooting at the store’s Oconomowoc distribution center.

Roundy’s announced the donation Monday in a news release, saying the funds will go toward the needs of victims, their families, survivors and the community.

“The entire Roundy’s family continues to mourn the loss of those who were victims of this tragedy,” said Michael Marx, president of the Roundy’s Division of Kroger.

One hundred percent of the donations administered by the National Compassion Fund will go directly to the victims and their families.

Customers of Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois can donate directly to this fund on a GoFundMe page, as well as text RoundysStrong to 243725. Funds raised on Round Up through April 30 at these stores will go toward the Fund from the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our friends in Wisconsin and Illinois, and we thank everyone for their incredible kindness,” Marx added.

Authorities say the motive is unclear of the man who opened fire at a Wisconsin grocery distribution center and killed two of his co-workers.

