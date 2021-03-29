Advertisement

Madison cab driver allegedly threatened by customer at knife-point for money

.
.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cab driver was threatened at knife-point Sunday night by a suspect who allegedly demanded money from him, Madison Police Department reports.

According to MPD, the cab driver was threatened by his customer at the end of a ride around 11:25 p.m. on the 6600 block of Raymond Road.

The driver told police he immediately got out of his car, then the suspect got out and fled the area.

MPD says there were no injuries reported.

Officers have surveyed the area and are continuing to investigate this incident.

