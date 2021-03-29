Advertisement

Madison gas prices drop again despite highest demand of pandemic

(KOTA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second week in a row, gas prices in Madison slipped despite increasing demand across the country.

According to the latest GasBuddy.com report, a gallon of gas costs 1.7 cents less than it did last week, falling to $2.60 per gallon. The average is based on a survey of 210 stations in the city, the company explained. It noted that prices ranged from $2.52 - $2.79/gallon.

Last week, prices fell two-and-a-half cents and GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan credited the decline to moderating oil prices and the fact the switch to summertime gasoline has had a limited impact on the pocketbook.

However, despite a more than four cent drop in the past fortnight, prices remain six cents higher than list time last month. De Haan warns that they may go higher still, explaining that people are getting out and driving more, and noting demand was higher last week than any preceding week during the pandemic.

Nationwide, gas prices fell a little more than two-and-a-half cents, but at $2.84/gallon, they remain a nickel higher than in Madison.

