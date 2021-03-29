Advertisement

Madison police investigating gunfire early Saturday morning

(.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three shell casings were located after multiple people reported hearing gunshots ring out early Saturday morning.

The callers told police they heard the gunfire around 1:20 a.m. coming from the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Rd. No injuries were reported, nor was there any property damaged.

Officers canvassed the area around where the shooting occurred but could not find the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

