Man fires gun at Everglades park rangers; later arrested

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) - Everglades National Park says authorities arrested a man who fired a gun at park rangers unprovoked.

The park tweeted Sunday evening that visitors and residents in Flamingo, a section of the park, should shelter in place. They tweeted later that the situation was resolved and a suspect is in custody.

The park says no injuries were initially reported. Federal, state and local authorities responded to the park.

