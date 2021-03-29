MFD: Improperly discarded smoking materials start house fire, displace 6 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Six people are displaced after their home caught fire Sunday due to improperly discarded smoking materials, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., Madison firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Starlight Drive for a structure fire. A resident of the home reported visible smoke and flames on an outside wall of the home.

Once on the scene, firefighters began ‘fire attack’ and quickly put the fire out. MFD says only four of six residents were home at the time of the fire. All four residents made it out safely, hearing smoke alarms as they left their home.

MG&E responded to disconnect the electrical service to the residence. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents displaced as a result of the fire, MFD indicated in a release.

The MFD Fire Investigation Team investigated the cause of the fire and determined it to be improperly discarded smoking materials. Damage is estimated at $50,000 so far.

