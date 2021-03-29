Michigan averages 4,000 new COVID-19 cases a day again

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan averaged more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week for the first time since mid-December.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,670 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 8,202 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 660,771.

Just over 31,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 4,428 per day, which is 2,700 more cases per day than last week’s daily average.

State health officials reported eight deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 16,034.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped off as normal over the weekend with just over 27,500 test completed Saturday and 33,400 on Saturday. The percentage of positive tests neared the all-time high over the weekend to 15.64%.

The highest percentage of positive tests in Michigan was 15.99% on Dec. 2.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 topped 2,300 over the weekend for the first time since mid-January. As of Monday, 2,300 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 745 from a week ago. Of those, 2,144 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 459 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 169 of them are on ventilators. Since March 22, there are 129 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and 44 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 4.944 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 2.492 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.327 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 125,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 4.127 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.628 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures:

Genesee, 24,673 cases and 717 deaths.

Saginaw, 16.,358 cases and 527 deaths.

Arenac, 709 cases, 27 deaths and 532 recoveries.

Bay, 7,809 cases and 290 deaths.

Clare, 1,469 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries.

Gladwin, 1,338 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries.

Gratiot, 2,546 cases and 101 deaths.

Huron, 2,166 cases and 59 deaths.

Iosco, 1,217 cases and 64 deaths.

Isabella, 3,833 cases, 76 deaths and 3,132 recoveries.

Lapeer, 5,357 cases and 129 deaths.

Midland, 4,908 cases, 65 deaths and 4,410 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 998 cases and 33 deaths.

Oscoda, 368 cases and 19 deaths.

Roscommon, 1,264 cases, 39 deaths and 825 recoveries.

Sanilac, 2,534 cases and 77 deaths.

Shiawassee, 4,016 cases, 83 deaths and 3,442 recoveries.

Tuscola, 3,394 cases, 130 deaths and 1,815 recoveries.

