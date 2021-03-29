Advertisement

Minnesota lawmaker proposes secession to border states

Map of Minnesota
Map of Minnesota(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican Minnesota state representative is proposing legislation that would let Minnesota counties secede from the state and join border states.

Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, introduced the bill Thursday and tweeted out an image promoting a union with South Dakota.

It shows nearly every county west of the Twin Cities metro as part of a newly imagined South Dakota.

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appeared to support Munson’s idea by retweeting his plan with a note that said her state will “roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility” and freedom.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Madison gas prices drop again despite highest demand of pandemic
AP Exclusive: Pandemic means far fewer eyes on kids’ welfare
Some Alaska Costco shoppers say ravens steal their groceries
The vaccine rollout in March
The vaccine rollout in March