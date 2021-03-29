Advertisement

One killed in Waushara Co. crash

(WJHG/WECP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2021
TOWN OF AURORA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly, head-on crash that happened early Sunday morning in the Town of Aurora.

Few details about the wreck have been released. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a semi and car collided around 4:19 a.m. along Highway 49, about a half-mile south of Cypress Ave. Investigators did not say how the crash occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate which vehicle the person who died was in. That individual’s name will be released after the investigation is concluded.

No other injuries were reported.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office members of the Berlin Police Dept., the Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Fire and EMS, the Waushara Co. Sheriff’s Office as well as the county’s highway department, and the Wisconsin Highway patrol also responded.

