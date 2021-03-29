Advertisement

Over 1 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated

Dept. of Health Services vaccine dashboard
Dept. of Health Services vaccine dashboard(DHS)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin surpassed a major milestone in its fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. A new update from the agency shows more than a million residents have completed their vaccines series.

That number accounts for more than 17 percent of the total state population, including those for whom the vaccine has not been approved. To be considered fully vaccinated, an individual would have had to received either both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version.

The DHS dashboard also shows nearly three in ten Wisconsinites, or over 1.7 million, have started the vaccination process, with the difference including those who received their first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, but not their second.

Dept. of Health Services vaccine dashboard
Dept. of Health Services vaccine dashboard(DHS)

Vaccine providers across the state have administered 1,435,330 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 1,231,260 doses of the Moderna one, while approximately 55,000 Johnson & Johnson doses have found their way into people’s arms.

Right now, the state is delivering 50,000 doses per day on average.

Vaccine allocation in Wisconsin, as of March 29, 2021.
Vaccine allocation in Wisconsin, as of March 29, 2021.(Dept. of Health Services)

Among south-central Wisconsin counties, Iowa Co. leads the way with over 22 percent of its residents fully inoculated, with Dane Co. approximately a percentage point behind them. At the other end of the spectrum, Rock Co. shows only 16.2 percent of its residents have completed their series, while Dodge Co. sits at 14.4 percent.

In absolute numbers, however, Dane Co. has by far distributed the most in the region. The 115,517 people who are fully vaccinated only trails Milwaukee Co. by about 15,000 residents, despite have approximately 400,000 fewer people.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Potentially more contagious COVID-19 variant found in Rock Co.
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about making vaccine brand requests.
VACCINE Q&A: Can I request a specific vaccine?
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about vaccine data tracking.
VACCINE Q&A: If you’re vaccinated outside of where you live, which county gets the credit?
A Madison woman shares how the pandemic phenomenon known as Zoom fatigue "ebbs and flows" in...
Feeling ‘Zoom fatigue’? Experts have an explanation