PHOTO GALLERY: Worm moon shines bright over Wisconsin

NBC15 viewer photo gallery of the March’s full moon.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The worm moon shined bright over Wisconsin this pasted Wisconsin.

March’s full moon peaked on Saturday.

According to the The Old Farmer’s Almanac, March’s full is thought to be named after the worms that emerge from the warming spring soil. March’s full moon is also known as the crow, sugar and snow crust moon.

Here are is a photo gallery of pictures viewers shared with NBC15.

The moon will still appear full Monday night into Tuesday morning.

