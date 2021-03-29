Advertisement

Rock Co. shows growing COVID-19 case trajectory

The state of Wisconsin is also on an upwards trajectory, DHS notes, at 106 cases per 100,000 people.
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County is the only county currently in South Central Wisconsin to have a growing case trajectory when it comes to COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows Monday.

The dashboard indicated Rock County has “high” levels of COVID-19 activity, with a burden of 92 cases per 100,000 people. Other counties in Wisconsin, including Kenosha, Jefferson and Milwaukee, are also on a rising case trajectory.

Iowa and Adams County in South Central Wisconsin are actually on a shrinking trajectory, meaning their case activity levels are decreasing.

The state of Wisconsin is also on an upwards trajectory, DHS notes, at 106 cases per 100,000 people.

This increase in cases for the state mirrors that of the country, as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned about an increase in cases Monday. Cases in the U.S. are up 10% over the past week from the previous week, to about 60,000 cases per day, with both hospitalizations and deaths also on the rise.

DHS confirmed 296 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down slightly from the previous day to 467. There have been over 576,000 cases of the virus confirmed in the Badger State to date.

Thirty-three people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals due to the virus, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 233. This 37 more cases than what was recorded last Monday and 21 cases more than what was recorded two weeks ago. It is still 57 fewer patients than one month ago.

There are currently 68 people in the ICU in Wisconsin. The number of ICU patients is also higher this Monday than the previous two, at 11 more patients Monday than last week and two Mondays ago. The number of patients in the ICU Monday is also five patients fewer than one month ago.

Three more Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 Monday, DHS reports, bringing the total number of deaths ever recorded to 6,601. The seven-day rolling average for daily COVID-19 deaths has started to rise this week, currently at four deaths.

The state of Wisconsin also surpassed a major milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations, with more than a million residents having completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Kroger Foundation donates $1 million to those affected by Roundy’s warehouse shooting
Gary Gates retrieves beverage cans from a garbage dumpster.
Making a Difference: “Can Man” passionate about recycling and the environment
Madison police investigating gunfire early Saturday morning
Two teens robbed while walking in Madison