Rock Co. shows growing COVID-19 case trajectory

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County is the only county currently in South Central Wisconsin to have a growing case trajectory when it comes to COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows Monday.

The dashboard indicated Rock County has “high” levels of COVID-19 activity, with a burden of 92 cases per 100,000 people. Other counties in Wisconsin, including Kenosha, Jefferson and Milwaukee, are also on a rising case trajectory.

Iowa and Adams County in South Central Wisconsin are actually on a shrinking trajectory, meaning their case activity levels are decreasing.

The state of Wisconsin is also on an upwards trajectory, DHS notes, at 106 cases per 100,000 people.

This increase in cases for the state mirrors that of the country, as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned about an increase in cases Monday. Cases in the U.S. are up 10% over the past week from the previous week, to about 60,000 cases per day, with both hospitalizations and deaths also on the rise.

DHS confirmed 296 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down slightly from the previous day to 467. There have been over 576,000 cases of the virus confirmed in the Badger State to date.

Thirty-three people were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals due to the virus, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 233. This 37 more cases than what was recorded last Monday and 21 cases more than what was recorded two weeks ago. It is still 57 fewer patients than one month ago.

There are currently 68 people in the ICU in Wisconsin. The number of ICU patients is also higher this Monday than the previous two, at 11 more patients Monday than last week and two Mondays ago. The number of patients in the ICU Monday is also five patients fewer than one month ago.

Three more Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 Monday, DHS reports, bringing the total number of deaths ever recorded to 6,601. The seven-day rolling average for daily COVID-19 deaths has started to rise this week, currently at four deaths.

The state of Wisconsin also surpassed a major milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations, with more than a million residents having completed their vaccine series.

