Advertisement

Some Alaska Costco shoppers say ravens steal their groceries

(Source: WAFF/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some Alaska Costco shoppers say they’ve had their groceries stolen by ravens in the store parking lot.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that Matt Lewallen said ravens swooped in to steal a short rib from his cart as he was packing groceries into his car.

Lewallen says the piece of meat was about 4-by-7 inches large — a sizable meal for a sizable bird.

The Daily News reported that five other customers say ravens tried or succeeded in taking their groceries. Rick Sinnott, a former wildlife biologist with the state fish and game department, says hundreds of ravens fly to Anchorage in the winter for food.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
US vaccine passport in the works
George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
The vaccine rollout in March
The vaccine rollout in March
FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in Los...
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’