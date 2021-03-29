Advertisement

Two teens robbed while walking in Madison

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is trying to track down the person who robbed two teenagers Sunday night on the near east side of the city.

According to the initial police report, a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were walking in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive around 9 p.m. when the suspect approached them.

The man, whom the victims did not recognize, asked the teens for the time and the boy pulled out his phone to check. At that point, the suspect drew his gun and pointed it at them, the police report stated.

The suspect took the phone and some cash.

Officers canvassed the area, but did not find him. Their investigation remains ongoing.

