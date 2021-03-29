UW Health to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipment this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health will receive about 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, the health system announced Monday.

On top of this one-time shipment of Johnson & Johnson shots, UW Health typically receives about 2,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine weekly.

UW Health’s senior medical director of primary care, Dr. Matt Anderson, said the health system was told by DHS that this would likely be a “time limited thing” and they are not expecting to get larger amounts of Johnson & Johnson doses in the near future.

Doctors are excited about the possibility of having more emergency use authorization approvals for vaccines in the future, such as Astrazeneca, saying it will help with supply issues.

“I think that it looks promising that we’re going to have a couple of other effective vaccines that are really going to be useful,” Dr. Anderson said. “Not only for vaccinating here in the U.S., we’re making a lot of progress in Wisconsin, but also globally which is going to help all of us get back to normal long-term.”

UW Health also reminded patients that they are unable to choose which vaccine they will receive due to inconsistencies in supply and for scheduling purposes.

Eligible members of the public can schedule a vaccine appointment at the hospital, though UW Health said some people may experience a wait time until the vaccine supply improves.

So far in Wisconsin, more than 29% of people are partially vaccinated and over 17% are fully vaccinated.

