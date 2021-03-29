Vaccine rollout in Wisconsin picks up speed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Vaccine rollout began in Wisconsin in December with a slow start but is now picking up speed four months later, as vaccine numbers top 2.7 million people with at least one dose.

UW Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson attributes the turnaround to hard work from health care workers, tackling the immense learning curve quickly.

“When you think about early on, you had to identify who’s eligible, we normally don’t do that, so you had to figure out who they were, you had to figure out in a scarce resource how do you allocate that, you had these freezer requirements, how do you store that?” said Dr. Anderson.

Despite all the challenges of a vaccine effort, the likes of which have never been attempted before, hospitals, state health departments and pharmacies learned quickly. Since March 11th, DHS says Wisconsin is posting a seven-day average of over 40,000 shots.

Efficiency is a big reason for the change. From the state’s DHS site to UW Health, health officials are changing websites to offer easily accessible forms, using them to make a virtual line for the vaccine. Frontline workers at hospitals and pharmacies quickly implemented ways to get the most doses out of each vial, like the best syringes to use for different vials.

Dr. Anderson says that the improvements come after a lot of hard work in December and January.

“People started getting the vaccine at different levels or different times, and people started learning on a little bit different of a cadence, so the number of new things that we had to do and the number of things we had to stand up to that process and adapt to that process, were astronomical, said Dr. Anderson. “I can’t tell you the number of people on our team who were working every weekend for a couple of months, who were working really long hours.”

