Adams Co. domestic abuse suspect still on the run after high-speed chase

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect wanted in connection with a domestic attack late Monday night remains on the run following an overnight high-speed chase that reached triple-digit speeds and spanned two counties.

According to the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Duff went to the home of a person with whom is barred from making contact late Monday night. Duff and the other individual, whose name was not released, got into an altercation during which the latter suffered multiple injuries.

The 47-year-old Duff had fled by the time deputies arrived around midnight. However, the Sheriff’s Office explains, they soon spotted a vehicle driving back by the Town of Quincy home that matched the description of the one in which he left.

After confirming it was Duff behind the wheel, the deputies chasing him performed a high-risk traffic stop on Eagle Ave, near the Co. Hwy. Z intersection, that forced the suspect to stop, the Sheriff’s Office statement continued. Duff allegedly refused to comply with deputies’ commands and started yelling at them through his window before speeding from the scene, heading south.

During this second chase, Duff’s vehicle topped 100 mph along the highway with deputies still in pursuit until he reached the State Hwy. 82 bridge at the Juneau Co. border, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Later, Juneau Co. deputies reported seeing Duff’s vehicle and had attempted to stop it.

As it stands, the Sheriff’s Office states he already wanted for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, domestic battery, criminal trespass to a dwelling, ten counts of felony bail jumping, and knowingly fleeing an officer.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Adams Co. Sheriff's Office at 608-339-3304 or a local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff's Office urges anyone who sees Duff not to try to apprehend him.