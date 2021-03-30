Advertisement

Brewers’ Topa out at least half of season with elbow strain

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Justin Topa throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Justin Topa throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Topa will open the season on the injured list after undergoing an MRI on his elbow. Brewers manager Craig Counsell made that announcement Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Justin Topa has a flexor strain in his right elbow and will miss at least half the season.

It’s another setback for the right-hander who’s had two Tommy John reconstructive surgeries.

Topa is seeking a second opinion but the current plan is rehabilitation.

Topa left a simulated game in Arizona after just three pitches because of elbow discomfort.

