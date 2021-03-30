Brewers’ Topa out at least half of season with elbow strain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Justin Topa has a flexor strain in his right elbow and will miss at least half the season.

It’s another setback for the right-hander who’s had two Tommy John reconstructive surgeries.

Topa is seeking a second opinion but the current plan is rehabilitation.

Topa left a simulated game in Arizona after just three pitches because of elbow discomfort.

