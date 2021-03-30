Coaching staff of the Beloit Snappers unveiled

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The new coaching staff of the Beloit Snappers was unveiled Monday by the Miami Marlins.

According to the team, Mike Jacobs will serve as the manager of the Snappers. This is Jacobs’ fourth year as a Minor League manager, following a seven-year career in the Major League as a first baseman.

Jacobs previously managed the Batavia Muckdogs, then the Marlins Class-A Short Season affiliate in 2017 and 2018 and then finally the Clinton LumberKings in the Midwest League in 2019. Jacobs made his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2005, with the Snappers noting he was the first recorded player in league history to hit four home runs in his first four career games. He was then traded to the Florida Marlins, eventually making stops with Kansas City and Arizona, then a final season with the Mets.

Jacobs will be joined by future pitching coach of the Snappers, Bruce Walton. The Snappers say Walton pitched four seasons with the Major League from 1991-1994, playing for Oakland, Montreal and Colorado.

Matt Snyder will serve as the hitting coach for the team. The Snappers noted that Snyder played professionally from 2012-2019, reaching Triple-A as a first baseman. He played in the Yankees organization for six seasons and finished his career with the New Orleans Baby Cakes, then the Marlins Triple-A affiliate in 2019.

Chris Briones will be the defensive coach, following the position of catching coordinator for the Texas Rangers from 2012-2018. He played professionally from 1995-2003, including four seasons in the Minor Leagues of the Rangers and Padres farm systems and five seasons in independent baseball.

The Snappers say Joseph Miranda will be the strength and conditioning coach. He has previously worked in the Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, and Cincinnati organizations before joining the Marlins in 2021.

Melissa Hampton will be the athletic trainer for the team. She joined the Marlins in 2017 and became the athletic trainer for the team’s Gulf Coast League affiliate in 2018, as well as the Clinton LumberKings.

The Snappers will start their season on the road in Appleton against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on May 4. The Snappers’ home opener is on May 11 against the South Bend Cubs.

