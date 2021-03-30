Colder Temperatures Return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front swings through the area this evening. Outside of a few sprinkles and some clouds, it won’t bring much concern. What will be noticeable is the cooler temperatures. With clearing skies, overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s.

High pressure settles in for the middle of the week. Sunshine will prevail Wednesday and Thursday, but highs will be cold for this time of year and on either side of 40. Overnight lows will continue to dip into the middle 20s.

Winds shift more southerly to end the week and head into the weekend and this will start a big warming trend. Highs will go to the 50s Friday, 60s Saturday, and around 70 for Easter Sunday. Still expecting mainly sunny conditions and overall nice conditions.

An active pattern returns next week with mild temperatures sticking around. Shower chances back in the picture both Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.