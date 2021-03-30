Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office pledges to increase number of women in policing

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has vowed Tuesday to increase the recruitment, retention and promotion of women in policing.

The sheriff’s office signed a letter of intent to participate in the 30x30 Pledge, the goal of which is to have women make up 30% of the sworn workforce by 2030.

The department announced their intent in a news release, saying their mission is to “partner with communities and police to promote public safety through transparency, equity and democratic engagement.”

By taking the pledge, Dane Co. will submit data and participate in policies outlined in the pledge, pursue all “essential” data collections and action in the pledge, as well as find additional pledge elements. The sheriff’s office will also address what the department’s needs are and what can be accomplished.

The agency will be tasked with reporting the data and their progress on a biannual basis.

The pledge is part of the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law. The Madison Police Department signed the pledge last week.

