DHS: Costco, CVS, Hy-Vee, other pharmacies get first COVID-19 vaccines this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hundreds of pharmacies across Wisconsin, including select CostCo, CVS, and Hy-Vee stores, will receive their first deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, the Dept. of Health Services announced Tuesday.

According to the agency, several independent pharmaceutical networks will also get their first doses alongside the national chains. In all, nearly 600 pharmacies will be able to order the vaccines directly from the federal government, which has set aside 95,000 doses in Wisconsin for the initiative.

“We are excited to expand this program in order to bring more vaccines to communities across the state,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said. “Our vaccine team and partners are committed to making the vaccine as accessible to everyone as possible.”

More than two million people were added to the vaccine eligibility rolls when it expanded earlier this month to include certain preconditions. Everyone in the state over 16 years old is expected to be eligible by May 1, at the latest.

DHS officials expect CVS to start scheduling appointments immediately and CostCo pharmacies to begin later this week, while the rest of the providers are already booking patients. Among the independent networks included in this expansion are:

Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation;

Health Mart;

Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health;

Topco;

Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN), which includes some Hometown Pharmacies, and;

Walmart

Both DHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have set up their own vaccine provider maps (DHS) (CDC) to help people connect with vaccine providers, as well as a toll-free hotline 1-844-684-1064.

The state agency has also offered a list of pharmacies where people can register and schedule an appointment directly:

Other participating pharmacies include:

