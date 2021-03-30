DWD: New unemployment site will be easier to use... and understand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Workforce Development is taking major strides this week in its twin efforts to make filing for unemployment simpler and easier to understand. On Tuesday night, the state employment agency will launch its new unemployment claims portal.

DWD officials hope will resolve some of the major issues that surfaced early in the pandemic as unprecedented numbers of people filed for unemployment benefits. Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek pointed out how two of the improvements, secure uploads and a messaging center, will make filing claims easier.

“The ability to upload certain documents instead of mailing or faxing, a message center where claims specialists and adjudicators can share and request information directly through the portal—these are critical upgrades,” she said.

The revamped website also promises to offer updates by text notifications as well as a layout that will work better on users’ phones. But not all of the changes DWD implemented to improve how people file claims were technical.

The Plain Language Project

While redesigning how the site worked, agency officials also focused on how easily users could understand all of the details and requirements that go into claim, explaining that a simple misunderstanding or confusion over where someone should go could cause further delays for benefits to be approved.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we know that of the hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites who applied for unemployment benefits, many had to wait longer than necessary because an incorrectly answered question triggered an investigation into their eligibility,” Pechacek said, adding that the improved processes will also streamline work within the DWD as well.

The agency’s Plain Language Project will not end with the launch of the website, however. Officials expect to continue finding ways to improve the filing process to make it as easy to understand as possible.

The Dept. of Workforce Development is launching a new unemployment portal on March 30, 2021. (DWD)

Paying federal benefits

The DWD expects to start distributing payments related to two federal programs launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Benefits related to the extension of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will start going out on Tuesday.

The second and latest extension went into effect on March 11 and since then over 17,000 Wisconsin residents have been waiting for their first checks. The agency blamed the delay on its outdated computer system.

The day after those payments start being made, the DWD will begin delivering the ARPA extension payments that are contained within the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. DWD expects approximately 7,400 people to qualify for it.

