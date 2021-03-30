Advertisement

Impact of eligibility groups on Alliant Energy Center community vaccine site

By Elise Romas
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting April 5, Wisconsin will open its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older.

That surge in eligible patients and an anticipated increase in vaccine supply could change things at the community vaccine and testing site at the Alliant Energy Center.

Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) tells NBC15 that it is currently vaccinating at full capacity for its current vaccine supply.

Vaccinators on site are administering vaccines to around 1,120 people, on average, every day. County health officials say they are working with local, state, and federal partners on possibly expanding the COVID-19 vaccine site if supply increases.

That could include a combo of adding more vaccination lanes and extending hours.

“Additional doses of vaccine have held true throughout the month of March, and we expect them to hold true through the month of April,” Dept. Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk of the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services said. “So, with more vaccines coming to the state, we want to be sure there are more and more eligible people ready to receive those vaccines.”

Because they’re under-age, state health officials say patients ages 16 and 17 need their parents’ or guardians’ permission before they can get the vaccine.

