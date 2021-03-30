Advertisement

Madison Ballet to reopen for in-person classes after one year closure

Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being closed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Madison ballet studio will reopen its doors starting next week.

School of Madison Ballet announced Tuesday they will return to in-person classes starting April 5 with a phased approach after being closed since April 3, 2020.

Director of the School of Madison Ballet Rachelle Fochs said that because every family has unique needs, the studio will offer in-person and virtual classes throughout the summer.

“We are deeply committed to keeping our students, families, and staff as healthy as possible,” Fochs said, adding “”so our team has created a reopening plan that allows students who want in-person instruction to return to our studios with policies that minimize the risks. "

The ballet studio explained its most advanced Trainee level students will start classes in-person first, then School Division levels. New groups will be added each week through the end of the academic year.

Madison Ballet said the Children’s Division and its adult drop-in classes will have in-person instruction this summer.

Class sizes will be “strictly limited” in order to physically distance attendees. The studio added that its COVID-19 protocols are based on recommendations from the CDC, state and local health officials, as well as “best practices specific to the field of dance.”

