Madison-area Jersey Mike’s locations to give 100% of Wednesday’s proceeds to charity

(WNDU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison-area Jersey Mike’s Subs locations will donate 100% of their proceeds on Wednesday to charity.

The sub shop stated that the donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Upper Plains Region is part of their eleventh nationwide Day of Giving.

The 20 Jersey Mike’s locations in Green Bay, Lacrosse, Milwaukee and Madison will all take part in this promotion.

Interested customers can buy a sandwich, order a catering box or order through the app for delivery and contactless pickup to participate.

Throughout the month of March, Jersey Mike’s celebrates its Month of Giving fundraising campaign for local charities. The company’s goal this year is to raise more than $8 million nationwide.

Jersey Mike’s locations in areas of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will also give 100% of their proceeds to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Since 2011, the company’s campaign has raised over $32 million for charity organizations.

