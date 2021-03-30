MGE looks to purchase part of Grant Co. wind farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) is seeking approval Tuesday to buy part of a Grant County windfarm that would provide enough clean energy to power 4,000 of its households.

MGE and the Wisconsin Public Service announced Tuesday their intention to ask the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin if they can purchase the Red Barn Wind Farm.

If the proposal is approved, MGE would own 9.1 megawatts of the 92-megawatt wind farm that will be built in the Towns of Wingville and Clifton in Grant County. WPS would own 82.5 megawatts of the 12,000 acre property.

MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said MGE is doing everything they can to lower carbon emissions.

“The Red Barn Wind Farm is another opportunity for MGE to invest further in cost-effective, clean energy as we move toward carbon reductions of at least 65% by 2030 and our goal of net-zero carbon by 2050,” said Keebler.

MGE explained the purchasing of the wind farm would help MGE meet energy and capacity needs as it moves away from coal-fired electricity. The company plans to retire the Columbia Energy Center in Portage by the end of 2024.

“We have said since announcing our goals, if we can go further faster through partnerships with our customers and the evolution of new technologies, we will,” said Keebler.

Construction is expected to start in 2022, if approved, and would begin serving customers by the end of that year. The entire windfarm could provide enough energy to power 40,000 households.

