Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous

FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Waukesha, Wisconsin.(Rick Wood /Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor argued that a judge should deny a release request by a Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a classmate to please the internet horror character Slender Man because she remains a danger to others.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier earlier this month asked a Waukesha County judge to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, where she was sentenced in 2017 to spend 25 years.

Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Osborne argues in response to the request that Weier cannot be safely released.

The judge has scheduled a hearing June 11.

Weier and Morgan Geyser were convicted in the near-fatal stabbing of Payton Leutner when the girls were 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2021 file photo shows a car entering an Amazon facility where labor is...
‘Lighting a fuse’: Amazon vote may spark more union pushes
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
German cities suspend AstraZeneca vaccine use for people under 60
Brian Rohan’s daughter, Kathleen Jolson, told the San Francisco Chronicle that her father died...
San Francisco ‘dope lawyer’ to the stars Brian Rohan dies
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, former Vice President Mike Pence greets supporters...
Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run