Reedsburg Area High School welcomes new therapy dog

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Reedsburg Area High School wants to help support its students’ emotional well-being by making sure, when they need one, they will be able to turn to a friendly – albeit, furry – face.

The district announced Monday that the high school will soon welcome Willow, a therapy dog who will work alongside school counselor Abby Imhoff. According to a spokesperson for Reedsburg Schools, therapy dogs can help students by offering comfort and non-judgmental support.

“Even a short amount of time spent with a therapy dog can decrease levels of anxiety and help support mental health,” Kari Stanek explained.

Because she is a sheepadoodle, Willow is hypo-allergenic and has been trained in therapy dog work.

While mostly stay with Imhoff in the Counseling Office, Willow won’t have to stay there all of the time and is expected to make appearances throughout the high school.

