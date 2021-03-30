Advertisement

Reedsburg Area High School welcomes new therapy dog

Caption
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Reedsburg Area High School wants to help support its students’ emotional well-being by making sure, when they need one, they will be able to turn to a friendly – albeit, furry – face.

The district announced Monday that the high school will soon welcome Willow, a therapy dog who will work alongside school counselor Abby Imhoff. According to a spokesperson for Reedsburg Schools, therapy dogs can help students by offering comfort and non-judgmental support.

“Even a short amount of time spent with a therapy dog can decrease levels of anxiety and help support mental health,” Kari Stanek explained.

Because she is a sheepadoodle, Willow is hypo-allergenic and has been trained in therapy dog work.

While mostly stay with Imhoff in the Counseling Office, Willow won’t have to stay there all of the time and is expected to make appearances throughout the high school.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
A billboard over Cedar Rapids, Iowa, showed Deiago Davis and offered a reward for information...
Federal fugitive from Iowa captured at Monona hotel
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine Guide: Here’s how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Trump launches new post-presidency website
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Three-fourths of Wisconsinites 65+ receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine
Everyone over 16 to be eligible for vaccine on Monday, April 5