Advertisement

Shaka Smart back home, eager to revitalize Marquette hoops

Texas head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Texas head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Texas won 81-67.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shaka Smart acknowledges he’s happy to return to his home state but says that isn’t necessarily the reason he decided to leave Texas for Marquette.

Smart says he welcomes the opportunity to coach at a school where basketball is the main sport.

He also cited Marquette’s family atmosphere and the shared vision among the school’s hierarchy as factors in his decision.

Smart took VCU to the Final Four in 2011 but never won an NCAA Tournament game in six seasons at Texas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Coaching staff of the Beloit Snappers unveiled
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Justin Topa throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers during...
Brewers’ Topa out at least half of season with elbow strain
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Cole Caufield signs entry-level contract with Canadiens
UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez on game cancellation
Report: UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement