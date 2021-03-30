The legality of requiring a vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four months into the vaccine rollout, and some places are already requiring a COVID-19 vaccination. Rutgers University is asking for proof of vaccination from its in-person students next fall. Carnival Cruises requires passengers on select ships to be fully vaccinated, and in some counties, teachers are required to vaccinate.

Erin Rome, an attorney at Palmersheim Dettmann S.C., says that the Supreme Court has a history of siding with vaccination mandates, dating back to 1905. Massachusetts mandated the smallpox vaccine, and when it was contested, the Supreme Court upheld the mandate.

“The supreme court actually upheld that requirement, saying that it fell within the state’s police powers, saying that personal liberties can at times give way to personal health needs,” said Rome. “Those were compelling reasons to uphold that, and there have been a series of cases since then that have upheld requirements.”

She added that recent studies show employers will probably avoid vaccination requirements. The Society for Human Resource Management found that two-thirds of employers said they would not require a vaccine, but they would encourage it.

Rome went on to say that she believes the vaccine is far more likely to make an appearance elsewhere.

“We already have a long history of requiring vaccines within the school system; all 50 states require kids to be vaccinated for several different diseases, including polio and measles, to attend public schools,” said Rome. “So I think when the vaccine is authorized for children, it’s more likely to be required in a school setting than private employment setting.”

Rome went on to say that for every vaccine requirement, there are exemptions for religious or personal beliefs.

A bill is currently making its way through the Wisconsin legislature that would ban businesses from requiring a vaccine.

