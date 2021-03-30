Three-fourths of Wisconsinites 65+ receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three-fourths of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the state’s top health agency reports.

Half of Wisconsinites in this age group were partially vaccinated on Feb. 26, so it took a little over one month for the number of Wisconsinites 65 and older who are partially vaccinated to increase by 50%.

The Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard shows Tuesday that more than half, 57.3% to be exact, of Wisconsin residents 65 and older have completed their vaccine series.

Overall in the state, nearly 30% of residents have received at least one dose and 17.4% have finished their vaccination series.

The federal government allocated more COVID-19 vaccines to the state Tuesday, surpassing three million shots. The weekly increase of the number of vaccines the state has received over the past month ranged from 245,000-273,000 doses, but this week Wisconsin received 323,500 more doses from the previous week.

March 30: 3,002,745

March 23: 2,679,245

March 16: 2,406,245

March 9: 2,140,265

March 2: 1,895,025

Feb. 23: 1,625,875

So far this week, Wisconsin vaccinators have administered 34,149 shots into arms. Over 2.6 million vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsin residents since the start of the rollout.

Rolling average increased for first time in three weeks

DHS confirmed 588 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which furthers the trend of an increase in the seven-day rolling average. The new rolling average sits at 501 cases. There have been 576,632 cases of the virus detected in the state.

Gov. Tony Evers said in a news conference Tuesday that state officials saw an increase in the seven-day rolling average for the first time in three weeks. In the past five days, the governor reports more than 2,000 Wisconsinites tested positive for COVID-19.

There were 65 patients hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations up to 232. There are currently 62 people in Wisconsin ICUs.

Eleven Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of residents who have died from the virus up to 6,612.

