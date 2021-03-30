Advertisement

Two canoers missing, search underway on Lake Winnebago

Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.
Search for canoers in Fond du Lac County. March 30, 2021.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Fond du Lac County are searching for two people who are missing after they were thrown from a canoe into the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from one of the two individuals about 8:30 p.m. Monday. The canoers were about one mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet, WLUK-TV reported.

Sheriff’s officials say at the time of the call, both were still in the canoe, but were thrown into the water a short time later. Neither had a life jacket.

Conditions on the lake were dangerous at the time with sustained winds of 25 mph gusting to 40 mph and waves of four to five feet.

