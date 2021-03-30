Advertisement

Underly outspending Kerr in school superintendent race

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday.
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New reports show Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly outspent opponent Deborah Kerr by nearly $800,000 in February and March.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday show Underly spent $818,063 between Feb. 2 and March 22. Kerr spent $47,443 during that span.

Underly also holds the fund-raising edge, generating $1.1 million during the period compared with Kerr’s $71,465.

The superintendent race is officially nonpartisan but liberals have coalesced around Underly and conservatives support Kerr. Underly’s fund-raising totals were bolstered by $600,000 in contributions from the state Democratic Party.

The two will face off in an election Tuesday to replace incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who has chosen not to run.

