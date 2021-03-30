Up & Down Temps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A wild end to the month of March, but it won’t be in the form of rain or snow. Rather, it will be in the roller coaster ride of temperatures. A cold front approaches from the northwest tonight with increasing clouds and mild temperatures into the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday with scattered sprinkles and perhaps an isolated shower. Highs will hang out in the 50s.

Big changes arrive Wednesday on the back side of the cold front. Highs will struggle to get our of the 30s. We won’t do much better Thursday with highs around 40. The good news is that sunny skies will prevail.

As winds go more southerly late week, a big warm up will start with highs on Friday into the 50s and the 60s on Saturday. Easter Sunday could have temperatures flirting with 70 degrees.

