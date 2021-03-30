Advertisement

Up & Down Temps

Little in the way of rain.
Wind Setup
Wind Setup(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A wild end to the month of March, but it won’t be in the form of rain or snow. Rather, it will be in the roller coaster ride of temperatures. A cold front approaches from the northwest tonight with increasing clouds and mild temperatures into the 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday with scattered sprinkles and perhaps an isolated shower. Highs will hang out in the 50s.

Big changes arrive Wednesday on the back side of the cold front. Highs will struggle to get our of the 30s. We won’t do much better Thursday with highs around 40. The good news is that sunny skies will prevail.

As winds go more southerly late week, a big warm up will start with highs on Friday into the 50s and the 60s on Saturday. Easter Sunday could have temperatures flirting with 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Northern Columbia County
Worm Moon Viewer Photos
Potential Wind Gusts - Monday 5PM
ALERT DAY - Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible Monday
NBC15 meteorologists has declared a today a First Alert Weather Day. Winds will be sustained at...
FIRST ALERT DAY - Very Windy Conditions this Afternoon and Evening
Monday highs will climb into the 60's across southern Wisconsin!
60′s for Monday; Roller Coaster Temps for the Week