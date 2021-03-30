UW Madison graduate programs ranked as some of the best in the nation, report finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The graduate programs at University of Wisconsin- Madison were ranked as some of the best in the nation, according to a new report Tuesday.

The 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate Schools” highlighted UW’s School of Education, ranking them fourth nationwide for the second year in a row.

“Our graduate students are an integral part of our university,” Provost John Karl Scholz said. “These rankings are one example of the world-class education, research and outreach that happen here every day.”

History in the College of Letters and Science was also placed eleventh overall, with the sub-specialties of African History and women’s history placing first and second, respectively.

Dean of UW-Madison’s Graduate School, William Karpus, said he was proud of students’ commitment to their programs and accomplishments.

“This recognition is a testament to our outstanding faculty and staff who continue to build upon our rich history of graduate education and research in a wide range of disciplines,” said Karpus.

Here is the full list of rankings this year:

Business: 42nd for full-time MBA program (two-way tie)

Economics: 16th (four-way tie)

Education: Fourth overall, and second among public universities

Engineering: 26th (three-way tie)

English: 24th (two-way tie)

History: 11th (five-way tie)

Law: 29th

Library and Information Studies: 11th (three-way tie)

Medicine : Research, 33rd (three-way tie)

Nursing : 33rd in schools with a doctor of nursing practice (three-way tie)

Political Science: 17th (two-way tie)

Public Affairs: 25th (three-way tie)

Public Health: 24th (seven-way tie)

Sociology: Seventh (four-way tie)

