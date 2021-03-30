UW Madison graduate programs ranked as some of the best in the nation, report finds
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The graduate programs at University of Wisconsin- Madison were ranked as some of the best in the nation, according to a new report Tuesday.
The 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Graduate Schools” highlighted UW’s School of Education, ranking them fourth nationwide for the second year in a row.
“Our graduate students are an integral part of our university,” Provost John Karl Scholz said. “These rankings are one example of the world-class education, research and outreach that happen here every day.”
History in the College of Letters and Science was also placed eleventh overall, with the sub-specialties of African History and women’s history placing first and second, respectively.
Dean of UW-Madison’s Graduate School, William Karpus, said he was proud of students’ commitment to their programs and accomplishments.
“This recognition is a testament to our outstanding faculty and staff who continue to build upon our rich history of graduate education and research in a wide range of disciplines,” said Karpus.
Here is the full list of rankings this year:
- Business: 42nd for full-time MBA program (two-way tie)
- Economics: 16th (four-way tie)
- Education: Fourth overall, and second among public universities
- Engineering: 26th (three-way tie)
- English: 24th (two-way tie)
- History: 11th (five-way tie)
- Law: 29th
- Library and Information Studies: 11th (three-way tie)
- Medicine: Research, 33rd (three-way tie)
- Nursing: 33rd in schools with a doctor of nursing practice (three-way tie)
- Political Science: 17th (two-way tie)
- Public Affairs: 25th (three-way tie)
- Public Health: 24th (seven-way tie)
- Sociology: Seventh (four-way tie)
