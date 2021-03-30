Advertisement

Vaccine Guide: Here’s how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about making a vaccine appointment.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting Monday April 5, all Wisconsinites over the age of 16 will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The NBC15 Vaccine Team answered your questions about making a vaccine appointment. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Answer: There are four main ways to make a vaccine appointment. You can go register through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, a healthcare provider, your county health department, or at a local pharmacy.

The Department of Health Services has a Vaccine Provider map with all locations. To view that, click HERE.

1. WISCONSIN COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRY

The vaccine registry allows Wisconsin residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations when they are eligible and as vaccine becomes available. To register, fill out the online questionnaire and include your demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history, and contact information.

When there are appointments available in your area, you will be emailed a link you can use to schedule your appointment for either the Alliant Energy Center or the DHS Community-Based Vaccination Clinic at Blackhawk Technical College.

If you have questions or need help registering, you can call 844-684-1064 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

2. HEALTH CARE PROVIDER

Check in with your healthcare provider about what vaccination clinics or appointments may be available.

  • Aspirus - You can request to be contacted to schedule an appointment at an Aspirus clinic by clicking here or checking through the MyAspirus patient portal. To request an appointment at the Aspirus Divine Savior Portage Clinic, call 608-745-6490.
  • Beaver Dam Marshfield Medical Center
    • Due to high demand, the hospital has paused active scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you can call 1-855-908-5029 to be placed on the waiting list or sign up online.
  • Beloit Health System - Patients can request to make an appointment through the MyHealth portal or by calling 608-364-5663.
  • Edgerton Hospital and Health Services
    • The Edgerton Hospital and Milton clinic teams are contacting eligible patients through the MyChart sign up. You can also be added to the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.
  • Fort HealthCare
    • Fort HealthCare is administering COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible. To sign up for a scheduling waitlist, click HERE or call 920-648-7696.
  • Gundersen Health
    • Appointments can also be made at Gundersen Moundview for upcoming community vaccine clinics or at Friendship Clinic by calling (608) 339-3331 or online for registered MyChart users.
  • Mercy Health System - Mercy Health is sending vaccine appointment invitations to eligible patients through MyChart.
  • Prairie Ridge Health
    • Prairie Ridge Health is scheduling COVID-19 Vaccines directly rather than using a waiting list. You can call 920-623-1415 to schedule an appointment. For more information, click here.
  • Richland Hospital
    • Patients and community members can sign up to make an appointment at Richland Hospital to add your name to the waitlist. Click here for more info.
  • SSM Health - You can schedule an appointment by phone.
    • Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222 (7 am – 8 pm weekdays, 8 am – 5 pm weekends)
    • Agnesian HealthCare: 920-926-8400 (7 am – 5 pm weekdays)
    • Monroe Clinic: 608-324-1815 (8 am – 5 pm weekdays)
  • Stoughton Health - The hospital is sending out vaccine invitations. To request an invitation, click HERE.
  • Sauk Prairie Healthcare
    • Sauk Prairie Healthcare is registering community members and patients through a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Click HERE for more info.
  • Southwest Health
    • Southwest Health is holding vaccine clinics on Fridays. Eligible community members can call 608-342-6280 to schedule an appointment.
  • UnityPoint Health Meriter
  • Upland Hills Health
    • Upland Hills Health is adding eligible Iowa County community members to a COVID-19 wait list. Click here to sign up or call 608-930-7224.
  • UW Health
    • UW Health is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through an online form or by calling 608-720-5295.

3. LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Check in with your local public health department to see if there is a waitlist or registration form for a vaccination clinic. Below is a list of resources for area counties.

  • Adams County
    • The Adams County Public Health Dept. is posting vaccination clinic information on the department’s Facebook page. To sign up for the next clinic on March 31, click HERE or call 608-339-4559.
  • Crawford County
  • Columbia County
  • Dane County
    • Public Health Madison and Dane County is administering vaccines at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. You must register through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services sign up form. For Dane County residents that are homebound, call 608-240-7400.
  • Dodge County
  • Grant County
  • Green County
  • Iowa County
  • Jefferson County
    • The Jefferson County Health Department is making vaccine appointments for registered individuals and hosting clinics at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. To view the COVID-19 vaccination sign up forms, click HERE or call 920-674-7275.
  • Juneau County
    • The Juneau County Health Department is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those who are eligible. You can call 608-847-9279 to make an appointment.
  • Lafayette County
    • The Lafayette County Health Department is registering residents to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments. To make a sign up request click HERE or call 608-776-4895.
  • Marquette County
  • Richland County
    • Richland County Public Health Department is partnering with Richland Hospital to hold vaccine clinics. To learn when appointments are available, check the department’s Facebook page.
  • Rock County
    • The Rock County Public Health Department is utilizing the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry to register community members for the COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, click HERE.
  • Sauk County

4. PHARMACIES

Pharmacies are receiving vaccines both through the state and through a federal program.

