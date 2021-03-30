Weather Whiplash - Down and up temperatures the rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The temperature swings this week are going to give us weather whiplash! High temperatures are going to go from the 60s on Monday to down to the 30s on Wednesday and then go back up to the 60s by Easter weekend!

It’s a mild start to Tuesday. We are waking up in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 50 degrees. Temperatures this morning are 20 to 30 degrees warmer than what they were Monday morning. The wind has started to decrease, but it is still breezy. Expect a south to southwest wind at 10-20 mph this morning. Wind gusts could still be up to 30 mph. The strong south wind was one reason why temperatures did not tumble too far Monday night.

A series of cold fronts will impact the area today. The first cold front will move through this morning and the second one this afternoon/evening. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower or a little light rain can’t be ruled out today. Many of us won’t need their rain gear, though. These fronts will have a much bigger impact on our temperatures. A late season cold blast will follow the fronts. This is why temperatures will only warm into the lower to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will likely range from the upper 40s northwest of Madison towards La Crosse to the middle 50s southeast of Madison. Today will be breezy at times with a west wind at 10-15 mph.

The chilly air will start to settle in across the area Tuesday night. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s areawide.

Wednesday will be the coldest day this week. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Most places will not hit 40 degrees. Despite the cold temperatures, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around.

Temperatures will quickly rebound the rest of the workweek and into Easter weekend. High temperatures will be back in the 40s on Thursday and in the 50s on Friday. Temperatures will likely flirt with 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, the rest of the workweek looks quiet with a ton of sunshine. Our next best chance of rain probably won’t come until early next week. This is when some forecast models bring a cold front through the area. This is something to keep an eye on.

