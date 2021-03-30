Advertisement

WisDOT breaks down what voters need to get an ID to vote

Wisconsin voters can use one of several IDs at the polls.
Wisconsin voters can use one of several IDs at the polls.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation broke down what citizens will need to do in order to get a form of identification to vote.

Most state voters already have some form of ID, the department explained, such as a Wisconsin driver license or state ID.

First, voters should check on the WisDOT Divison of Motor Vehicle’s website. There are different steps for voters depending on if they are applying for a first-time ID card, applying for a duplicate or renewal of their ID, or getting a non-expiring ID card for customers ages 65 and older.

Next, voters will need to bring the required documents in order to apply for an identification. Documents like a birth certificate, proof of identity and proof of state residency, will be required to get a state ID card.

Those who are looking to get a new ID will need to visit a DMV center in person, while those who are renewing their ID can do so online or in person.

If not all documentation is available, the ID Petition Process can be used to get a receipt usable for voting while the rest of the documents are obtained.

Lastly, a receipt valid for voting purposes will be given to the voter to use at the polls. The DMV said the receipt will include the person’s photo and is acceptable to use until their card arrives in the mail. All ID cards will be mailed.

The department added that a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required in order to vote.

The Spring Election is Tuesday, April 6.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
The federal payroll tax cut for Social Security is putting more money in people's pockets for...
Social Security Administration asks communities to spread awareness on benefits
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

50 tenants displaced after early morning apartment fire
Over 1 million Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated
Preview: Making a Difference, “Can Man”
Preview: Making a Difference, “Can Man”
.
Madison cab driver allegedly threatened by customer at knife-point for money